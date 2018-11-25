たった１人のリスナーのために４４年間放送のアナウンサー　ＢＢＣラジオが出演依頼【写真・動画】

スプートニク日本
かつてソープ氏は、１９６９年から８３年にかけてＢＢＣニュースで放映されたテレビ番組「ネイションワイド」に出演していた。数十年を経て、ＢＢＣアーカイブスがこの番組の録画をツイッターで公開した。このツイートの後、ＢＢＣのローカルラジオ局「ＢＢＣスリー・カントリーズ」からソープ氏に出演依頼が舞い込んだ。
#OnThisDay 1974: "The station's entire audience has decided to go down the shops" Radio 77 held the dubious distinction of broadcasting to the smallest audience in the country. pic.twitter.com/xkUZnfAPpR— BBC Archive (@BBCArchive) 9 октября 2018 г.
収録の際、ＢＢＣスリー・カントリーズのクリスマスの放送で、ソープ氏にアナウンサー役を務めてほしいと提案された。ソープ氏はとても感動し、「ハンカチを用意してください。本当に素晴らしい。人生ではじめて、あまりの申し出に私は言葉もない」と語った。
Back in 1974, Deke Duncan ran a radio studio in his garden shed which broadcast to just one person — his wife. His lifelong ambition was to broadcast to the whole of Stevenage 📻— BBC Three Counties (@BBC3CR) 18 ноября 2018 г.
This morning he co-presented a show with @justindealey and there was a very special surprise… pic.twitter.com/PGVWLhuN2k
