アサンジ氏、在英エクアドル大使館で一緒に住んでいた猫を手放す【写真】

１０月中旬、エクアドル大使館がアサンジ氏用の特別な行動規範を策定したことがわかった。特に大使館は、アサンジ氏が自分で猫の世話をするよう義務付け、もし守られない場合には、猫を動物保護センターに引き渡すとした。
ジョナソン氏はツイッターで「この脅しに憤慨したアサンジ氏は、自分の弁護士たちに猫を安全な場所に移すように頼んだ。猫は今、アサンジ氏の家族のもとにいる。彼らは、（アサンジ氏が）自由の身になったら会えるでしょう」と伝えた。
In the same document in which Ecuador threatened to hand Assange over for arrest, Ecuador also threatened to put Assange's cat in the pound.— Hanna Jonasson (@AssangeLegal) 27 ноября 2018 г.
Insensed at the threat, he asked his lawyers to take his cat to safety. The cat is with Assange's family. They will be reunited in freedom. pic.twitter.com/W9FvDbvQgw
アサンジ氏は、２０１６年５月に猫を飼い始めた。猫は人気者となり、ツイッターにアカウントも持っている。
