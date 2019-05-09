『ゲーム・オブ・スローンズ』はレイプと人種差別に「無神経」　ハリウッド大物らが批判

スプートニク日本
チャステインは、同シリーズのヒロインの一人がレイプされる設定について、脚本家はキャラクターを強くするための道具として性的暴力を利用してはならないとの考えを表明。女性は強くなるために犠牲を強いられることを必要としないと強調している。
Rape is not a tool to make a character stronger. A woman doesn’t need to be victimized in order to become a butterfly. The #littlebird was always a Phoenix. Her prevailing strength is solely because of her. And her alone.#GameOfThrones pic.twitter.com/TVIyt8LYxI— Jessica Chastain (@jes_chastain) 7 мая 2019 г.
一方、脚本家でプロデューサーのエイヴァ・デュヴァーネイ氏は、同シリーズに出演している非白人の女性が１人しかいないことに憤慨している。
