第２次大戦参加の元米兵、恋人だった仏女性と７５年ぶりに再会

Separated During WWII, Their Love Lasted Until They Reunited 75 Years Later: The year was 1944 and 24-year-old American soldier KT Robbins was stationed in Briey, in eastern France, waiting to be shipped to the Eastern Front. That’s where he met and fell… https://t.co/NE2hbJF6Bg pic.twitter.com/Ij4wGZzHci