世界でもっとも太っちょなサル　　「減量施設」から逃亡

このサルは、食べ物が豊富なことからタイのバンコクの市場で暮らしていた。ファーストフードも含め、旅行者たちから食べ物を与えられ、サルのお腹は地面を引きずるまでに大きくなってしまった。2017年、このサルは厳しいダイエットを強いられたが、その当時の体重は１５キロもあった。
政府の代表者らは、動物の肥満を改善させる特別な施設に太っちょおじさんを収容した。そこでは、動物の１日の食事は野菜と果物で、高カロリーの食べ物は除かれた。正しい食事に切り替えられた最初の数ヶ月でサルの体重は減り始めたが、その代わりに他のサルから食べ物を盗み始めた。
施設で太っちょおじさんは２年間過ごし、自由の身となることが決まった後に、２月に逃亡してしまった。
逃亡したサルは、捜索の甲斐なく発見に至っていない。獣医によれば、太っちょおじさんは老衰が近づき、ひっそりと亡くなるために、特別に姿を消したのではないかという。しかし、太っちょおじさんのファンたちは、サルは小うるさい人間たちから離れ、十分に勝ちある人生を今でも幸せに暮らしていると信じている。
