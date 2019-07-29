登録
2019年07月29日
    「世界一賢い」犬が死亡【写真】

    CC BY-SA 4.0 / Pilleybianchi / Chaser the BC
    米サウスカロライナ州で、科学界で知られているすべての動物の中で最も多くの単語を覚え、理解していたボーダー・コリーの｢チェイサー｣が死亡した。15歳だった。インディペンデント紙が報じた。

    心理学者のジョン・ピリー氏は、2004年にチェイサーを購入した。ピリー氏は3年間にわたって1日に4～5時間チェイサーのトレーニングを行った。

    I’m beyond sad to let you know that Tuesday July 23rd, Chaser got her wings and joined my father John Pilley. She was doing well, then a couple of weeks ago went downhill very quickly. She passed in the Pilley family home without pain, of natural causes. Please stay tuned for more in continuing her legacy. The story is not over. Hugs to @sebastienmicke for the beautiful photo and @parismatch_magazine #chaserthedog #chaserthebordercollie #bordercollie #bordercolliesofaustralia #bordercolliesofinstagram #dogs_of_world #dogs_of_instagram #dogs #smartestdogintheworld #smartdog #parismatch #dogsitting #angeldog bordercolliesofaustralia #lovedogs #dogsforever #ilovemydog #sciencerocks #beautifuldog #doggifts #barkbox #beautifuldog #herdingdog #dogs_of_world

    ピリー氏はチェイサーに物を見せ、その名前を約40回続けて声に出して言い、その後でその物を隠し、チェイサーに見つけるよう指示した。

    ピリー氏はトレーニングで動物用のぬいぐるみ800個、ボール116個、フリスビー26枚、その他たくさんのプラスチック製品を使った。結果、チェイサーは1022個の物を識別できるようになった。

    チェイサーは「少年、カンガルー、熊、子犬、毛虫、オオヤマネコ、スパイダーマン、エルフ、タコ、両生類、チンパンジー、ピラミッド、サボテン、ゾンビ」などの言葉を覚えた。

    ピリー氏は昨年89歳で死去、その後チェイサーは、ピリー氏の娘と一緒に暮らしていた。

    タグ
