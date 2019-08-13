ジバンシィとコーチがヴェルサーチに続いて間違った地図をプリントした服の販売を謝罪

同紙によると、ジバンシィとコーチはヴェルサーチと同じように香港と台湾を独立した国のように思わせる表記がなされているTシャツを販売した。両ブランドは中国の主権と中国国民の感情を尊重すると発表し、謝罪した。
People in China are calling for boycotts of Coach, Versace and Givenchy over for designs they say run afoul of local political sensitivities pic.twitter.com/wPym7Notfp— Bloomberg TicToc (@tictoc) August 12, 2019
ニューヨーク・タイムズ紙によると、今回の出来事を受け、中国でコーチの広告塔を務める中国人モデルのリウ・ウェンさんが、コーチとの契約を解除する意向。
先にヴェルサーチは、Tシャツとパーカーに中国の特別行政区である香港とマカオを独立した国のように表記したことに対して謝罪した。
Versace, Coach, AND Givenchy all had to apologize over the weekend for offensive t-shirts.— Complex Style (@ComplexStyle) August 12, 2019
The shirts allegedly undermined China's territorial claims over Hong Kong, Taiwan, and Macau: https://t.co/Unhjewxg1m pic.twitter.com/F2EWwyNRyb
ヴェルサーチは、間違った地図がプリントされた服は7月24日から販売中止とし、すべて処分したと発表した。
Посмотреть эту публикацию в Instagram
“I am deeply sorry for the unfortunate recent error that was made by our Company and that is being currently discussed on various social media channels. Never have I wanted to disrespect China’s National Sovereignty and this is why I wanted to personally apologize for such inaccuracy and for any distress that it might have caused.” @donatella_versace The Company apologizes for the design of its product and a recall of the t-shirt has been implemented in July. The brand accepts accountability and is exploring actions to improve how we operate day-to-day to become more conscientious and aware.
この間違いにより、ヴェルサーチの広告塔を務めていた中国人女優の ヤン・ミーが契約を解除した。
これらの動画では、中国人のモデルがピザやスパゲッティ、カンノーロを食べようと試みている。その際、ナレーターの声が、これらの料理を食べるために箸を使おうと試みて失敗していることについて、大部分の中国人ネットユーザーが屈辱的で人種差別主義的でさえあるとみなしたフレーズを使って解説している。
関連記事
全てのコメント
新しいコメントを読む (0)