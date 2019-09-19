「ダウントン・アビー」の映画版公開を前に、バスルーム付きの外の景色が見える部屋が1泊だけ解放される。
Посмотреть эту публикацию в Instagram
Architecture and light - how well our ancestors built even without our mechanisation. The leader light windows over the gallery give light into the heart of the castle in every season Thx David Griffen photography #highclerecastle #downtonabbey #light #architecture #seasons #castle #castlesofinstagram
宿泊人数は2人のみで、プランには、城を所有するカーナヴォン伯爵夫妻との交流、城やその周辺のツアー、執事付きのディナーなどが含まれる。
なお城にはWi-Fi、テレビ、エアコンはなく、禁煙で、ペット同伴も禁止。また英国の上流階級の交流マナーやドレスコードも守らなければならない。
宿泊料金は150ポンド（約2万円）。
泊まれるのは11月26日のみ。予約受付は10月1日に開始される。
ハイクレア城の宿泊に関する情報は、こちら。
Посмотреть эту публикацию в Instagram
Afternoon tea in the library. Photo taken by food photographer David Griffen. #athomeathighclere #lifeathighclere #highclerecastle
Посмотреть эту публикацию в Instagram
From real Royalty to Downton’s Turkish emissary, Shirley MacLaine and Anna Chancellor as Lady Anstruther, this bedroom has many roles .. in fact the silk wall hangings are entirely original from when it was redecorated in honour of a royal visit over a century ago. #highclerecastle #downtonabbey #downtonabbeyfilm @downtonabbey_official #royalty
全てのコメント
新しいコメントを読む (0)