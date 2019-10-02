南極大陸から重さ3150億トンの氷山が分離【動画・写真】

Everyone loves a big berg. Amery finally calves the expected whopper, but it's not the famous "Loose Tooth" segment. D28 is "the molar compared to a baby tooth" says @helenafricker https://t.co/c2LAsWXtsa Thanks @CopernicusEU & @StefLhermitte. We❤️Sentinel-1 pic.twitter.com/JRv0Dvd06t