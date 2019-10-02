南極大陸から重さ3150億トンの氷山が分離【動画・写真】

アメリー棚氷は南極大陸で3番目に大きな棚氷で、その面積は約4万平方キロメートル。
Everyone loves a big berg. Amery finally calves the expected whopper, but it's not the famous "Loose Tooth" segment. D28 is "the molar compared to a baby tooth" says @helenafricker https://t.co/c2LAsWXtsa Thanks @CopernicusEU & @StefLhermitte. We❤️Sentinel-1 pic.twitter.com/JRv0Dvd06t— Jonathan Amos (@BBCAmos) September 30, 2019
分離した氷山「D28」の面積は1600平方キロメートルで、スコットランドのスカイ島よりわずかに小さい程度。
The new D28 iceberg (~1582km²) that recently calved from Amery ice shelf 🇦🇶is nicely shown in the latest @CopernicusEU #sentinel1 satellite imagery 🛰️. @helenafricker pic.twitter.com/SLHWpqHFWP— Stef Lhermitte (@StefLhermitte) September 30, 2019
最後にアメリー棚氷からこれほどの大きさの氷山が分離したのは1960年代のはじめ。この氷山は面積が9千平方キロメートルもある巨大なものだった。
