キャビンアテンダント　機内でパイロットと喧嘩【写真】

事件は9月14日、米デンバー国際空港で起きた。この事件の当事者は、パイロットのウィリアム・トーマスさん（36）とキャビンアテンダントのマリシャ・スポーラーさん（29）。事件後に判明したところによると、二人はこの10か月間交際していたという。事件当日、乗務前にマリシャさんは電話したいのでスマートフォンを貸して欲しいとウィリアムさんに頼んだところ、マリシャさんはその画面に何やらマズイものを見つけてしまった。彼女は不満をすぐに口にしたが、彼の答えは「きみには関係ない」だった。
Blog King Alert: This week’s “I F*cked Up A Good Job Award” belongs to Republic Airways pilot William Thomas, 36, and his female co-worker, Marisha Sporer, who were both fired and arrested for fighting on the plane. To watch the fight, visit: https://t.co/SiK6Mhy7Iz pic.twitter.com/4rseep0VXI— Mass Appeal News (@Wayne_Hodges) 9 октября 2019 г.
二人の口論はエスカレートし、殴り合いのけんかになった。動画ではマリシャさんが平手打ちし、それを受けてウィリアムさんがマリシャさんのおなかと頭を叩いた。
Republic Airways pilot William Thomas and his co-worker ex-lover Marisha Sporer who were both arrested & charged with assault & disturbing the peace,after leaked footage showed him punching and spitting at her at Denver Airport.— Belle (@BellSchmid) 9 октября 2019 г.
https://t.co/itk9G8wjrU#WednesdayThoughts
この事件を受けて米航空会社リパブリック・エアウェイズはすぐに二人を解雇した。さらに、マリシャさんとウィリアムさんは宣誓供述書を提出せざるを得なくなった。法廷審問は来週に行われる。
