ジャスティン・ビーバーさん、危険な病気と診断される

ビーバーさんは「大勢の人がジャスティン・ビーバーは見た目がクソのようで、薬物をやっていると言っていたけど、彼らは僕が最近ライム病と診断されたことに気づかなかった。しかもそれだけでなく、慢性の伝染性単核球症もあり、皮膚、脳の機能、エネルギー、健康全般に影響を及ぼしていた」と投稿した。
While a lot of people kept saying justin Bieber looks like shit, on meth etc. they failed to realize I've been recently diagnosed with Lyme disease, not only that but had a serious case of chronic mono which affected my, skin, brain function, energy, and overall health. These things will be explained further in a docu series I'm putting on YouTube shortly.. you can learn all that I've been battling and OVERCOMING!! It's been a rough couple years but getting the right treatment that will help treat this so far incurable disease and I will be back and better than ever NO CAP
またビーバーさんは、2年間は苦しかったが、「今はまだ治療不可能な」この病気の適切な治療を受けることで、回復に向かっており、復帰できるだろうと指摘した。
同じくカナダ出身の歌手、アヴリル・ラヴィーンさんもライム病を患い、数年間、自宅で闘病生活を送り、生死をさまよう体験をしたという。
ライム病は、ダニによって媒介される5種類の細菌による感染症で、発熱、頭痛、疲労、発疹などの症状が出る。関節、心臓、神経系、眼などが冒される場合もある。適切な治療を早い段階で受けなかった場合、死に至ったり、障害が出ることもあるという。
