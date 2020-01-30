登録
20:36 2020年01月30日
    検索
    グレタ・トゥーンベリさん

    グレタ・トゥーンベリ™さん、自身の名前などを商標登録へ　無断使用を防止

    © CC BY-SA 4.0 / Anders Hellberg / Greta Thunberg
    社会
    短縮 ＵＲＬ
    0 10
    でフォローする
    https://cdn1.img.jp.sputniknews.com/images/706/18/7061810.jpg
    Sputnik 日本
    https://jp.sputniknews.com/life/202001307061820/

    スウェーデンの環境活動家、グレタ・トゥーンベリさんは、自身の名前を商標登録する手続きを取ったことをインスタグラムで明らかにした。グレタさんの名前や運動の名称が無断で商業目的に利用されているためだという。

    Посмотреть эту публикацию в Instagram

    Impostors, trademarks, commercial interests, royalties and foundation... First: Unfortunately there are still people who are trying to impersonate me or falsely claim that they "represent" me in order to communicate with high profile people, politicians, media, artists etc. Please be aware that this is happening and be extremely suspicious if you are contacted by ”me” or someone saying they ”represent” me. I apologize to anyone who has been contacted - and even misled - by this kind of behavior. Second: My name and the #FridaysForFuture movement are constantly being used for commercial purposes without any consent whatsoever. It happens for instance in marketing, selling of products and people collecting money in my and the movement’s name. That is why I’ve applied to register my name, Fridays For Future, Skolstrejk för klimatet etc as trademarks. This action is to protect the movement and its activities. It is also needed to enable my pro bono legal help to take necessary action against people or corporations etc who are trying to use me and the movement in purposes not in line with what the movement stands for. I assure you, I and the other school strikers have absolutely no interests in trademarks. But unfortunately it needs to be done. Fridays For Future is a global movement founded by me. It belongs to anyone taking part in it, above all the young people. It can - and must - not be used for individual or commercial purposes. And third: together with my family I’m setting up a foundation. It’s already registered and existing, but it not is not yet up and running. This is strictly nonprofit of course and there are no interests in philanthropy. It is just something that is needed for handling money (book royalties, donations, prize money etc) in a completely transparent way. For instance, taxes have to be paid before we can give them away to specified purposes and charities. This takes a lot of time and work, and when the foundation is fully up and running I will tell you more. The foundation’s aim will be to promote ecological, climatic and social sustainability as well as mental health. Love/ Greta

    Публикация от Greta Thunberg (@gretathunberg)

    「残念ながら、私になりすまそうとする人や、役人、政治家、メディア、アーティストたちと連絡を取るために私の『代理人』だと偽る人たちがいまだにいます。」

    グレタさんは、自身が始めた地球温暖化対策を訴える運動「未来のための金曜日」の英語の名称「Fridays For Future」及びスウェーデン語の名称「Skolstrejk för klimatet 」も商標登録する手続きを取った。

    グレタさんは「Fridays For Future」について、その中にいるすべての人に属するグローバルな運動だと説明、「運動は個人または商業目的に使用されるべきではない」と考えている。

    またグレタさんは、「環境、気候、社会の安定性や、メンタルヘルスを促進」するための非営利財団を家族と設立していることも明らかにした。

    グレタさんは「これは、資金（Fridays For Futureへの寄付金など）を透明性を持って管理するために必要」だと説明した。

    関連ニュース

    タグ
    グレタ・トゥーンベリ
    コメント・ガイドディスカッション
    Facebook経由でコメントスプートニク経由でコメント
    • コメント
    新着ニュース
    ニュース一覧
    ニュース一覧
    おすすめ
    マルチメディア
    車が1台も通っていない　武漢市の道路
    新型コロナウイルス発生地：静まり返った武漢の街
    いつもとは違う眺めを： 大阪の猫ホテル
    いつもとは違う眺めを：大阪の猫ホテル
    経緯：新型肺炎はどのように流行するのか
    経緯：新型肺炎はどのように流行するのか
    登録
    captcha
    ログイン秘密保持規約
    下記の「登録」ボタンをクリックすると、貴殿の個人情報の処理と、個人情報保護方針への貴殿の同意が確認されたことになります。
    パスワードの復元
    captcha
    ログイン秘密保持規約
    登録
    jp.sputniknews.comにプロフィールを持っていますか？
    はいいいえ
    登録
    avatar

    ようこそ

    jp.sputniknews.comにプロフィールを持っていません
    登録パスワードをお忘れですか？秘密保持規約
    登録
    avatar

    ようこそ

    ログイン
    jp.sputniknews.comにプロフィールを持っています
    プロフィールを削除
    jp.sputniknews.comからプロフィールを削除されますか？
    はいいいえ
    プロフィールが削除されました。プロフィールの再現は削除後３０日以内であれば、登録の際のこちらからの送信メールにあるアドレスから可能です。
    閉じる
    Votre message a été envoyé!
    コメント・ガイド
    ソーシャルネットワーク上のユーザーアカウントを通じてスプートニクのサイトでユーザー登録および認証を受けたという事実は、本規約に同意したことを意味する。

    ユーザーは自らの振舞が国内法および国際法に違反しないようにしなければならない。ユーザーは議論の他の参加者、また読者や、当該記事の題材となっている人物に対し尊敬をもって発言しなければならない。

    サイト運営者は記事の基本的内容に用いられている言語とは異なる言語でなされたコメントを削除できる。

    sputniknews.comの全言語バージョンで、ユーザーが行ったコメントの編集が行われる可能性がある。

    以下に該当するユーザーのコメントは削除される。

    • 記事のテーマにそぐわないもの
    • 憎悪を煽り立て、人種・民族・性・信教・社会的差別を助長し、少数者の権利を迫害するもの
    • 未成年の権利を侵害し、倫理的損害等、何らかの形態の損害を未成年に与えるもの
    • 過激主義、テロリズムを内容に含み、または、何らかの非合法活動を教唆するもの
    • 他のユーザー、個人ないし法人に対する中傷や脅迫を含み、その名誉や尊厳を傷つけ、または社会的評判を貶めるもの
    • スプートニクを中傷し、または貶める発言
    • プライバシーや通信の秘密を侵し、第三者の個人情報をその人の許可なく拡散させるもの
    • 動物への虐待・暴力シーンを描写し、またはそうしたページへのリンクを張ること
    • 自殺の方法に関する情報を含み、または自殺を教唆するもの
    • 商業的目的を持った発言、適切でない広告、違法な政治的宣伝または、そうした情報を含む別のサイトへのリンクを含むもの
    • 第三者の商品またはサービスを、しかるべき許可なしに宣伝するもの
    • 侮辱的ないし冒涜的表現およびその派生的表現、またはそれら表現を匂わせる字句の使用
    • スパムを含み、スパムの拡散やメッセージの大量配信サービスおよびインターネットビジネスのための素材を宣伝するもの
    • 麻薬・向精神薬の使用を宣伝し、その作成法や使用法に関する情報を含むもの
    • ウィルスなど有害ソフトウェアへのリンクを含むもの
    • そのコメントが、同一または類似の内容を持つ大量のコメントを投下する行動の一環をなす場合（フラッシュモブ）
    • 内容の稀薄な、または意味の把握が困難ないし不可能なメッセージを大量に投稿した場合（フラッド）
    • インターネット上のエチケットを乱し、攻撃的、侮辱的、冒涜的振舞を見せた場合（トローリング）
    • テキストの全体または大部分が大文字で又は空白無しで書かれるなど、言語に対する尊敬を欠く場合
    サイト運営者は、ユーザーがコメントの規則に違反した場合、または、ユーザーの振舞の中に違反の兆候が発見された場合に、事前の通告なしに、ユーザーのページへのアクセスをブロックし、又は、そのアカウントを削除する。

    ユーザーは、moderator.jp@sputniknews.comにメールを送り、自分のアカウントの復元、アクセス禁止の解除を申請することが出来る。

    手紙には次のことが示されていなければならない。

    • 件名は、「アカウントの復元／アクセス禁止解除」
    • ユーザーID
    • 上記規則への違反と認められ、アクセス禁止措置が取られる理由となった行動に対する説明
    モデレーターがアカウントの復元とアクセス禁止の解除が妥当であると判断した場合には、アカウントは復元され、アクセス禁止は解除される。

    再度の規則違反があり、再度のアクセス禁止が行われた場合には、アカウントは復元されず、アクセス禁止は全面的なものとなる。

    モデレーター・チームと連絡を取りたい場合は、電子メールアドレスmoderator.jp@sputniknews.comまで。
    ログイン
    登録パスワードをお忘れですか？秘密保持規約
    ＯＫ