17:07 2020年02月18日
    アマゾン創業者兼最高経営責任者（ＣＥＯ）のジェフ・ベゾス氏

    世界一の大富豪、気候変動対策に100億ドル拠出

    世界一の大富豪である米Amazonの最高経営責任者（CEO）のジェフ・ベゾス氏は、気候変動対策の基金「ベゾス・アース・ファンド」を設立すると発表した。

    Посмотреть эту публикацию в Instagram

    Today, I’m thrilled to announce I am launching the Bezos Earth Fund.⁣⁣⁣ ⁣⁣⁣ Climate change is the biggest threat to our planet. I want to work alongside others both to amplify known ways and to explore new ways of fighting the devastating impact of climate change on this planet we all share. This global initiative will fund scientists, activists, NGOs — any effort that offers a real possibility to help preserve and protect the natural world. We can save Earth. It’s going to take collective action from big companies, small companies, nation states, global organizations, and individuals. ⁣⁣⁣ ⁣⁣⁣ I’m committing $10 billion to start and will begin issuing grants this summer. Earth is the one thing we all have in common — let’s protect it, together.⁣⁣⁣ ⁣⁣⁣ - Jeff

    Публикация от Jeff Bezos (@jeffbezos)

    ベゾス氏はインスタグラムに「気候変動の破壊的な影響と闘うために従来の方法を改善し、新たな方法を見つけたい」と投稿した。

    同氏は、「地球にとって最大の脅威」とする気候変動対策に100億ドル（約1兆1000億円）を拠出する。資金は、気候変動問題の解決に取り組む科学者や活動家、非政府組織などに提供されるという。

    ベゾス氏は「今夏に助成金の支給を開始する」と指摘した。

    ベゾス氏は、企業、各国の政府、国際機関、一般の人々に対し、共に活動を始めようと呼びかけ、「地球は私たち全員を一つにする。共に地球を守ろう」と提案した。

    先に、ベゾス氏が先月30日、15分間で約130億ドル稼いだと報じられた。

