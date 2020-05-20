アフリカでゾウが謎の大量死

環境・自然資源保護・ツーリズム省は直近の1週間で立て続けに12頭のゾウが死んでいることを確認した。現在、当局はゾウの死因を調査している。また、そのほかにも死んだゾウがいないか、調査を進めている。
12 elephants were found dead in Botswana. Officials do not suspect poaching because they still had their tusks, and are investigating.— AJ+ (@ajplus) May 20, 2020
Botswana is home to 1/3 of the planet's remaining African elephants. Last year, an anthrax outbreak — caused by drought — wiped out over 100. pic.twitter.com/j6ugtWClEj
死んだこれらのゾウに外傷はないことから、担当の獣医らは密漁の可能性を否定している。
