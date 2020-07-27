東京生まれ　「風と共に去りぬ」出演の女優が死去

デ・ハビランドさんは1930年代から1940年第のハリウッド映画で活躍し、アカデミー賞に2度も輝いた。報道によると、デ・ハビランドさんは60年以上暮らしたパリの自宅で自然死を遂げたという。
Olivia de Havilland, known for her role in “Gone With the Wind,” is dead at 104. She was one of the last surviving stars of Hollywood’s Golden Age. https://t.co/ZWg2rrLXzw— The New York Times (@nytimes) July 26, 2020
本名オリビア・メアリー・デ・ハビランドさんは1916年7月1日に東京で生まれ、50年代初めからパリに居住。
“Her great sense of fun is one of the many assets she possesses as a human being.”— TCM (@tcm) July 26, 2020
Robert Osborne and Olivia de Havilland were dear friends. They spoke on the phone every Sunday for 40 years. In 2016, he described the de Havilland he knew and what made her a star. pic.twitter.com/D7CNsAyTYX
デ・ハビランドさんはアカデミー賞に5回ノミネートされており、『遥かなる我が子』（1946）と『女相続人』（1949）で主演女優賞を受賞した。
