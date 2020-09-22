グーグルのアニバーサリーロゴ　「ロシア語辞典」編纂オジェゴフ生誕120年

編纂者であるセルゲイ・オジェゴフの生誕120年を祝う記念ロゴを載せた。
デザイナーは、本に囲まれ「ロシア語辞典」と並ぶオジェゴフをソ連ポスタースタイルで仕上げた。
Today’s #googledoodleofficial celebrates Russian linguist, lexicographer, professor, and author Sergey Ozhegov on his 120th birthday. Ozhegov published one of the first-ever Russian dictionaries, the “Dictionary of the Russian Language,” which is still held up as a standard of Russian linguistics today.
アニバーサリーロゴに加え、グーグルは「インスタグラム・マスク」も作成。オジェゴフ辞典から愉快な言葉がチョイスされている。
