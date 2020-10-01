登録
2020年10月01日
    Pantoneカラー「生理」

    Pantoneカラー研究所、赤系の新しいカラーを発表　「生理」と名付ける

    社会
    Pantone（パントン）カラー研究所は、赤系の新しいカラーを発表した。この色は「Period（生理）」と名付けられた。

    Periodは、月経カップを製造しているスウェーデンのIntimina（インティミナ）社の支援を受けてつくられた。インティミナは、月経をめぐる恥の文化と闘うキャンペーンを開始した。

    Pantoneカラー研究所のローリー・プレスマン副社長は「活動的で大胆な赤の色彩... 月経のある人々が自分を誇りに思うようにふるいたたせる」と発表した。

    Pantoneカラー研究所は、カラーパレットの開発に取り組み、市場のカラートレンドを予測している同名の米国企業の一部。

    Посмотреть эту публикацию в Instagram

    Presenting “Period”, a new red shade created to break the stigma around menstruation and promote period positivity. Swedish healthcare brand @intimina came to Pantone Color Institute to develop this custom color in support of their global campaign to make menstruation more visible and normalize this most normal of bodily functions. “An active and adventurous red hue, courageous Period emboldens people who menstruate to feel proud of who they are. To own their period with self-assurance; to stand up and passionately celebrate the exciting and powerful life force they are born with; to urge everyone regardless of gender to feel comfortable to talk spontaneously and openly about this pure and natural bodily function.” Pantone Color Institute collaborated with @Intimina on the Seen + Heard campaign to create a red shade that is inspired by a steady menstrual flow. Pantone and Intimina worked alongside a gynecologist and consulted research published in Medical News Today to develop the shade, but by no means is this supposed to be an accurate depiction. Instead, we created a visual identifier of a red shade that would help @Intimina leverage the power of color to share their story.

    Публикация от PANTONE (@pantone)

    有名な英国の作家J.K.ローリング氏は最近、トランスジェンダーをめぐる発言で批判を浴びた。原因となったのは「生理」という言葉だった。ローリング氏は、女性を意味する言葉として記事の中で「生理のある人」という表現を使った著者を公に嘲笑した。ローリング氏は、「女性」を意味する類語が何だったか教えて欲しいと冗談めいた文体でツイッターに投稿した。

