キャサリン妃、エリザベス女王の厳格なルールに違反

Expressによると、10月12日、キャサリン妃はロンドン自然史博物館でビデオメッセージを録画し、同博物館主催の「ワイルド ライフ・フォトグラファー・オブ・ザ・イヤー」の受賞者を発表した。
キャサリン妃は黒のブラウス、黒のジャケット、黒のパンツという全身黒のいで立ちだった。
Tomorrow. 8PM BST. @NHM_WPY.— The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge (@KensingtonRoyal) October 12, 2020
As Patron of the Natural History Museum, The Duchess of Cambridge will announce the winner of this year’s Wildlife Photographer of the Year for the competition’s first virtual awards ceremony. Tune in on Tuesday to see this year's spectacular image! pic.twitter.com/VcYRykIOs3
Expressによると、通常、英王室の女性たちが全身黒のコーディネートをするのは葬儀の時のみ。
エリザベス女王は、王室のイベントに出席する際には非常に明るくカラフルな装いで登場することで知られている。女王は、王室のメンバーは大勢の人の中で目立ち、人々が彼王室メンバーに気づくようにしなければならないと考えているという。
