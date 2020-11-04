英国のテロの脅威　予防措置としてレベルを引き上げ

同大臣は、「これは具体的な脅威と関連しない予防的な措置」とコメントした。
The Joint Terrorism Analysis Centre has changed the UK terror threat level from substantial to severe.— Priti Patel (@pritipatel) November 3, 2020
This is a precautionary measure and is not based on any specific threat.
The public should continue to remain vigilant and report any suspicious activity to the police. pic.twitter.com/XJa0gXetee
パテル大臣は、世論に警戒を呼びかけ、あらゆる不審な出来事について警察に連絡するよう要請した。
脅威のレベルを引き上げる表明はフランスおよびオーストリアでのテロ事件に関連する。ちょうど1年前の2019年11月4日、脅威レベルは「深刻」から「重大」に引き下げられたのは注目に値する。
