「サウンド・オブ・ミュージック」出演の米俳優死去、享年91歳

プラマー氏は2月5日、コネティカット州の自宅で息を引き取ったという。故人は100以上の映画作品に出演。「サウンド・オブ・ミュージック」の大佐役で広く知られた。
Christopher Plummer, Actor From Shakespeare to ‘The Sound of Music,’ Dies at 91 https://t.co/t7w4hbNGSp— Guy Sanville (@guyrsanville) February 5, 2021
プラマー氏は2018年に映画「人生はビギナーズ」でアカデミー賞助演男優賞に輝いた。受賞年齢は82歳で、史上最高齢での受賞となった。
Christopher Plummer's performance as Captain von Trapp in one of the most popular movies of all time propelled a prolific acting career that stretched over seven decades. He won an Oscar, two Tonys and two Emmys before his death on Friday. https://t.co/B9295wmxqV pic.twitter.com/t8AxaneTtm— The New York Times (@nytimes) February 5, 2021
