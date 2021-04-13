ジョンソン英首相　邸宅を賃貸へ

タイムズ紙によれば、ジョンソン首相の持ち家はポール、テニスコート付きで、賃貸金額は月額5800ドル（64万円以上）。契約期間は12か月以上の条件がつけられた。
賃貸条件蘭には動物を飼うことも可能と書かれている。
Boris Johnson is to become a landlord, letting his Oxfordshire cottage at £4,250 a month— The Times (@thetimes) April 12, 2021
It was at this house that he offered tea to journalists questioning him over his comments comparing Muslim women who wore the burka to letterboxes and bank robbers https://t.co/HAbKAt78AT
デイリーメール紙の報道によれば、邸宅の価格は165万ドル（1億8000万円超）。ジョンソン首相はこの家を2003年に前妻と共同購入している。
