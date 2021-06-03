オクラホマ州政府、州内の幹線道路を「ドナルド・トランプ大統領」に改名

オクラホマ州西部のボイジー・シティからテキサス州へと通じる287号線が「ドナルド・トランプ大統領」と命名された。 幹線道路の距離はおよそ20マイル（32キロメートル）。
Henceforth, the road from Boise City to the Texas line is the President Donald J. Trump Highway, the editorial says. Trump had no particular connection to that part of the state, except that he was popular there. https://t.co/LpwBzTUnrf— Tulsa World (@tulsaworld) June 2, 2021
オクラホマ州は伝統的に共和党の支持基盤で、2020年の大統領選でトランプ氏は2/3近くの票を獲得していた。
The highway will be a roughly 20-mile stretch of U.S. 287 from Boise City to the Oklahoma-Texas border in Cimarron County. https://t.co/MUOF5QkQgj— The Oklahoman (@TheOklahoman_) May 30, 2021
関連ニュース
全てのコメント
新しいコメントを読む (0)