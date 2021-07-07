熱帯低気圧「エルザ」がハリケーンに成長、メキシコ湾【動画】

NHCのデータによると、ハリケーンの速度は時速120キロ。
Thousands in Florida are already without power as Tropical Storm Elsa begins lashing the state. Several counties have issued emergency evacuation orders as forecasters warn of life-threatening storm surge and the potential for tornadoes. pic.twitter.com/c6M9xR5XrT— CBS Evening News (@CBSEveningNews) July 7, 2021
現在、米フロリダ州の西海岸を進んでいる。負傷者や被害状況についての情報は現時点で入っていない。
Two young children were drenched by large waves while standing on White St Pier, in Key West, Florida. Strong winds and drenching rain hit southern Florida as Tropical Storm Elsa approached the state on Monday. https://t.co/jpBcwnlCme pic.twitter.com/4CUW9owDCi— CBS News (@CBSNews) July 6, 2021
