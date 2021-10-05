Facebook、大規模トラブルからの復旧を発表

日本時間5日午前7時30分ごろ、同社はツイッターに「当社はアプリやサービスへのアクセス復旧に向け懸命に取り組んできました。そして今オンラインに復旧したことを喜んでご報告します」と投稿した。
To the huge community of people and businesses around the world who depend on us: we're sorry. We’ve been working hard to restore access to our apps and services and are happy to report they are coming back online now. Thank you for bearing with us.— Facebook (@Facebook) October 4, 2021
Facebookおよび同社の傘下であるインスタグラム、WhatsAppなど一連のSNSは、日本時間5日未明から約7時間に渡り利用不可能な状態が続いた。報道によると、原因はソフトウェア・アップデートのエラーだったという。
