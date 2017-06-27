アサド大統領　シリア国内のロシア軍基地を視察【写真】

スプートニク日本
報道によればアサド大統領は基地でロシア軍のヴァレリー・ゲラシモフ参謀総長と会談を実施した。
この後、アサド大統領のためにロシアの軍備がデモンストレーションされている。
先の報道によると、アサド大統領はスプートニクのインタビューに対して、ダーイシュ(イスラム国、IS)が化学兵器を入手した経路について語った。
