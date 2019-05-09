米軍、核弾頭運用できる爆撃機２機を中東に投入【写真・動画】

スプートニク日本
長距離巡航ミサイル「トマホーク」や核弾頭を運用可能なＢ−５２Ｈはカタールのアル・ウデイド基地に到着。
U.S. B-52H aircraft assigned to 20th Expeditionary Bomb Squadron arrived in CENTCOM AOR May 8. The Bomber Task Force is deployed here to defend American forces and interests in the region. For more photos go to https://t.co/WgUn4fN5kB pic.twitter.com/LgY9p2ODaK— U.S. Central Command (@CENTCOM) 8 мая 2019 г.
VIDEO: The Pentagon releasing new footage of B-52 nuclear-capable bombers as the takeoff for the Middle East. They’re heading to Al Udeid Air Base in Qatar as part of Trump Administration’s response to a “credible threat” from Iran. #iran #nucleardeal #bombers #trump #qatar #b52 pic.twitter.com/ymSh0wjE74— Jeff Paul (@Jeff_Paul) 8 мая 2019 г.
英国付近で空中給油機によって空中給油を受けた。
