エルドアン大統領　シリアでのトルコ軍の作戦開始を発表

シリアの国営テレビは、シリア北部の都市ラース・アル＝アインでトルク軍が爆撃機による作戦を開始したと報じている。
The Turkish Armed Forces, together with the Syrian National Army, just launched #OperationPeaceSpring against PKK/YPG and Daesh terrorists in northern Syria. Our mission is to prevent the creation of a terror corridor across our southern border, and to bring peace to the area.— Recep Tayyip Erdoğan (@RTErdogan) October 9, 2019
エルドアン大統領はツイッターで、「クルディスタン労働党と『ダーイシュ（イスラム国、IS）』の集団に対し、トルコ軍は、自由シリア軍とともに『平和の根源』作戦をシリア北部で開始した。我われの目的は、わが国の国境南部に建設しようとしているテロリストの通路を殲滅し、同時に地域に平和と安定を取り戻すことにある」と述べた。
