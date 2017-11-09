カタルーニャ州で大規模抗議　道路や線路封鎖【写真・動画】

スプートニク日本
People outside #Sants station while protesters are kettled inside by the #police #VagaGeneral8N @CDRSants pic.twitter.com/r6DQeIJflz— Giulio Kdona (@GiulioKdona) 8 ноября 2017 г.
スペインとフランスなどの欧州諸国と結んでいる道路を含む主要幹線道路では約６０か所が封鎖された。州都バルセロナの主要駅サンツでは数百人が線路を封鎖。
At this moment @unisxrepublica and @CDRCatOficial have totally blocked train and road access to Catalonia. Meanwhile hundreds of protesters take the streets in Barcelona, Tarragona, Lleida and Girona: Great success of the general strike. #8NVagaGeneral pic.twitter.com/0zMSDBohhp— EFAy (@EFA_Youth) 8 ноября 2017 г.
通勤客のエディソン・ヒンカピーさんは「彼ら（独立派）の動機は理解できるが、こんなことをしてもマドリード（中央政府）はほとんど困らない。困るのはここで暮らす私たち自身だ」と述べた。
#Catalonia November 8: Spanish cops attacked a picket in #Barcelona during todays general strike against state repression. #VagaGeneral8N #vaga8n #VagaGeneral #antireport Video (about 4 hour ago) by @CAT_Francesc pic.twitter.com/dc3TMauoF6— Enough is Enough! (@enough14) 8 ноября 2017 г.
General strike: Protesters are blocking most of entrances and exits to Barcelona now. 90% of trains are also blocked. #Catalonia pic.twitter.com/tNiuzTy4on— Josep Goded (@josepgoded) 8 ноября 2017 г.
８日、スペインの憲法裁判所が、同国北東部のカタルーニャ州議会が可決した一方的な独立宣言を取り消した。また、９月初めにカタルーニャ州議会が承認した、移行期間に関する法律も無効とした。
先に、同州のプチデモン前首相と４人の前閣僚が、滞在先のベルギーで拘束された。一方、プチデモン氏は同日、地元の裁判所の判断により釈放された。
