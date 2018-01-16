北朝鮮核問題　習氏、交渉再開の条件整備をトランプ氏に呼びかけ

スプートニク日本
それによると、朝鮮半島における核問題のしかるべき解決のため、中国政府は米国に協力する用意があるという。
#BREAKING: Xi says in phone conversation with Trump that all sides concerned should jointly create conditions for resumption of talks on Korean Peninsula, and China is ready to join U.S. for proper settlement of nuclear issue on the peninsula pic.twitter.com/fygJfQ4FzM— China Xinhua News (@XHNews) 16 января 2018 г.
また米中両国の指導者は、経済・貿易分野での２国間協力についても話し合った。習氏は、「経済・貿易分野での協力は、双方に著しい利益をもたらした。両国はこの健全で安定した動きを維持する必要がある」と指摘した。
