トランプ大統領、習国家主席とは友人であり続けると約束する

トランプ大統領はツイッターに「私と（中国の）習国家主席は、我々の貿易紛争がどうなるかに関わらず、常に友人であり続ける。中国は貿易障壁を取り除くだろう。なぜならそれが正しいからだ。税は相互的なものとなり、知的財産に関する合意が締結されるだろう。両国にとって大きな未来だ！」と投稿した。
President Xi and I will always be friends, no matter what happens with our dispute on trade. China will take down its Trade Barriers because it is the right thing to do. Taxes will become Reciprocal & a deal will be made on Intellectual Property. Great future for both countries!— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) 8 апреля 2018 г.
