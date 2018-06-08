安倍首相、ホワイトハウス到着　トランプ氏と会談へ【写真・動画】

スプートニク日本
トランプ氏は、米国が日本から車を輸入しており、貿易上の困難があると安倍首相と話すと述べている。
Japanese PM Shinzo Abe arrives at the White House ahead of a meeting and joint press conference with Pres. Trump. https://t.co/IgogYeLtw8 pic.twitter.com/NpbqtqHYFJ— ABC News Politics (@ABCPolitics) 7 июня 2018 г.
両首脳はホワイトハウスの中に入る前に握手した。
両首脳は午後２時（日本時間８日深夜３時）に共同記者会見を行う予定だった。
#BREAKING Japan PM Abe arrives at White House for talks with President Trump pic.twitter.com/zM61dSZPu9— AFP news agency (@AFP) 7 июня 2018 г.
関連ニュース
全てのコメント
新しいコメントを読む (0)