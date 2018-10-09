登録
2018年10月09日
    Певица Тейлор Свифт выступает в Лос-Анджелесе

    米歌手テイラー・スウィフトさん、初めて政治について公の場で意見を表す。トランプ大統領は、スウィフトさんの音楽への好感度が２５％減少したと語る【写真・動画】

    © AFP 2018 / Robyn Beck
    米国のポップ歌手テイラー・スウィフトさんは、常に政治から距離を置いてきたが、初めて政治ついて公で意見を表し、民主党への支持を明らかにした。米国ではスウィフトさんの意見が広く伝えられ、トランプ米大統領もコメントした。

    スプートニク日本

    スウィフトさんはインスタグラムに、１１月６日の米中間選挙では出身地テネシー州の民主党候補に投票すると指摘し、「これまでは自分の政治的意見を公の場で表明しないようにしていたが、自分の人生と世界における過去２年間のいくつかの出来事により、自分の考えを変えた。私は常に、人権を擁護し、それを求めて戦う私たち皆のようにこの国に値する候補者に投票してきたし、これからも投票する」と投稿した。

    Посмотреть эту публикацию в Instagram

    I’m writing this post about the upcoming midterm elections on November 6th, in which I’ll be voting in the state of Tennessee. In the past I’ve been reluctant to publicly voice my political opinions, but due to several events in my life and in the world in the past two years, I feel very differently about that now. I always have and always will cast my vote based on which candidate will protect and fight for the human rights I believe we all deserve in this country. I believe in the fight for LGBTQ rights, and that any form of discrimination based on sexual orientation or gender is WRONG. I believe that the systemic racism we still see in this country towards people of color is terrifying, sickening and prevalent. I cannot vote for someone who will not be willing to fight for dignity for ALL Americans, no matter their skin color, gender or who they love. Running for Senate in the state of Tennessee is a woman named Marsha Blackburn. As much as I have in the past and would like to continue voting for women in office, I cannot support Marsha Blackburn. Her voting record in Congress appalls and terrifies me. She voted against equal pay for women. She voted against the Reauthorization of the Violence Against Women Act, which attempts to protect women from domestic violence, stalking, and date rape. She believes businesses have a right to refuse service to gay couples. She also believes they should not have the right to marry. These are not MY Tennessee values. I will be voting for Phil Bredesen for Senate and Jim Cooper for House of Representatives. Please, please educate yourself on the candidates running in your state and vote based on who most closely represents your values. For a lot of us, we may never find a candidate or party with whom we agree 100% on every issue, but we have to vote anyway. So many intelligent, thoughtful, self-possessed people have turned 18 in the past two years and now have the right and privilege to make their vote count. But first you need to register, which is quick and easy to do. October 9th is the LAST DAY to register to vote in the state of TN. Go to vote.org and you can find all the info. Happy Voting! 🗳😃🌈

    Публикация от Taylor Swift (@taylorswift) 7 Окт 2018 в 4:33 PDT

    またスウィフトさんは、肌の色、性別あるいは性的指向に関係なく、すべての米国人の尊厳のために戦う意向のない人たちに投票することは決してないと指摘し、共和党候補のマーシャ・ブラックバーン氏を例に挙げた。

    スウィフトさんの投稿（インスタグムのフォロワー数１億１２００万人）は１日で１７０万件以上の「いいね！」を獲得、米メディアで大きな反響を呼び、トランプ大統領もコメントするに至った。

    トランプ大統領は共和党の仲間を擁護し、記者団に、マーシャ・ブラックバーン氏は「とてもよい仕事をしている」と述べ、「彼女は素晴らしい女性だ。私はテイラー・スウィフトが彼女について何も知らないと確信している。私のテイラー・スウィフトの音楽への好感度は２５％減った」と指摘した。

    ​トランプ大統領は先にスウィフトさんの音楽が好きだと語っていた。

    選挙, 音楽, ツィッター, ドナルド・トランプ, 米国
