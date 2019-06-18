ロシアへのサイバー攻撃　トランプ大統領、ニューヨー・タイムズに情報源の開示を求める

スプートニク日本
トランプ氏はツイッターで、ニューヨー・タイムズの記事を再度フェイク（偽）だと指摘し、同紙はこの記事に対する全責任を負わなければならないとの考えを表した。
The story in the @nytimes about the U.S. escalating attacks on Russia’s power grid is Fake News, and the Failing New York Times knows it. They should immediately release their sources which, if they exist at all, which I doubt, are phony. Times must be held fully accountable!— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) 18 июня 2019 г.
１５日、ニューヨー・タイムズは、現・元政府関係者の情報をもとに、米国政府は２０１２年からロシアのエネルギー安全保障を司るコンピュータシステムへの侵入を試みており、最近になってその行動を強化したと報じた。
トランプ大統領はニューヨー・タイムズの記事を反逆行為だと非難した。
