トランスジェンダー女性がEU諸国内で初の副首相に

副首相に就任したのはペトラ・デ・サター氏（57）。緑の党出身のデ・サター氏は国営企業・内務大臣を兼任する。これまでは欧州議会の議員を務めてきた。
I am proud that in 🇧🇪 and in most of 🇪🇺 your gender identity does not define you as a person and is a non-issue. I hope that my appointment as Minister and deputy PM can trigger the debate in countries where this is not yet the case. #fighttransphobia pic.twitter.com/WdgHu2gyy6— Petra De Sutter (@pdsutter) October 4, 2020
デ・サター氏は自身のツィッターを通じ、「ベルギー及び大半のEU諸国では性同一性の問題が個人を特定するものではなく、問題にならないことを誇りに思います」とメッセージを送っている。
デ・サター氏は元々は婦人科医。ゲント大学再生医療科を率いる医者として働いてきたが、40歳で性転換手術を受け、女性となった後は長年にわたってLGBT共同体で活動を行ってきた。
関連ニュース
全てのコメント
新しいコメントを読む (0)