#Thailand already under #StateofEmergency since late March due to #COVID19 but now, just for #Bangkok, the #PM @prayutofficial issued a SEVERE StateofEmergency giving him more powers of arrests, seizure of possessions etc. This decree was announced at 4am BKK time. #ม๊อบ14ตุลา pic.twitter.com/Aaja1WDco1