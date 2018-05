モスクワの戦勝記念パレードで超音速ミサイル「キンジャール」お披露目へ

© Sputnik / Provided by the Ministry of Defence of the Russian Federation © Sputnik / Provided by the Ministry of Defence of the Russian Federation © Sputnik / Provided by the Ministry of Defence of the Russian Federation © Sputnik / Provided by the Ministry of Defence of the Russian Federation