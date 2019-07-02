プーチン大統領のマグカップ、中国通販サイトでヒット商品に

多くのオンラインストアが、金色のロシアの国章のついた白い保温マグカップの予約注文を開始した。プーチン・カップのレプリカは２週間以内に配達されるという。
報じられた画像によると、こうしたマグカップの値段は５０元から２００元（約７９０円〜３１００円）で売られている。
For those who want a #thermosmug like the one used by Russian President #VladimirPutin at the #G20OsakaSummit , Chinese e-commerce platform #Taobao has what they're looking for, and they're selling out fast. (Photo: Screenshot of Taobao) https://t.co/9bYrJmObd3 pic.twitter.com/IWVes4yqft— Global Times (@globaltimesnews) 30 июня 2019 г.
６月２８日、プーチン大統領はＧ２０サミットの夕食会にタンブラーを持参した。ロシア大統領府のペスコフ報道官はタンブラーにはプーチン大統領がいつも飲んでいるお茶が入っていたと説明した。
全てのコメント
新しいコメントを読む (0)