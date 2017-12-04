スーパームーンの動画が公開される【動画】

スプートニク日本
Spectacular timelapse video captures the moon setting this morning over the chapel at St. George's School in Middletown, Rhode Island; tonight's supermoon the first of three consecutive supermoons; the next two will occur on Jan. 1, 2018, and Jan. 31 https://t.co/YRjXvf3CAg pic.twitter.com/PxGzvvNQ2J— ABC News (@ABC) 4 декабря 2017 г.
新華社通信は、シンガポール、パキスタン、ミャンマー、フィリピンで撮影された月の写真を公開した。
Amazing! Check out #supermoon in Singapore, the Philippines, Pakistan&Myanmar pic.twitter.com/80RKSVwCvw— China Xinhua News (@XHNews) 4 декабря 2017 г.
なお、大きな月を見ることができなかった人たちもいた。
英国のユーザーは「私たちが家に帰って来た時、スーパームーンが地平線から昇ってくるのを見た。驚くほど明るくて大きかった」と投稿した。
Saw the #supermoon rising as we drove out of Glascwm towards home. Amazingly bright and huge! pic.twitter.com/lRs8dQd2V0— Mari Fforde (@marifromvalley) 3 декабря 2017 г.
スーパームーンとは、月が楕円軌道上で地球に最も近づく位置（近地点）で満月（または新月）となること。普段の満月よりも明るさは３０％、大きさは１４％増して見える。
