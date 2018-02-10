スバルの閉鎖ショールームから９０年代のレトロ車が見つかる　マルタ島【写真】

スプートニク日本
２０００８年からマルタではユーロに切り替えられたのに、車の値段がマルタ・リラでつけられていることは興味深い。
На Мальте нашли дилера Subaru с непроданными машинами из 1990-хhttps://t.co/D8QOU1Waqf pic.twitter.com/Bv2OmnsYwj— Мотор (@MotorRu) 9 февраля 2018 г.
同サイトによると、マルタ島唯一の時もあったショールームはスバルの新たな輸入元との競争に敗れた。多くの購入者は新たな輸入元に流れ、ショールームには売れ残った車がそのままあるという。
Abandoned Subaru showroom is full of rare, untouched cars from the 1980s – including a sportscar that could be the only one left — AN abandoned car showroom has been uncovered on the streets of Malta – and it could be hiding a rare gem. Once the only… https://t.co/DRkaaTctO2— The Motortrade (@motortradeinfo) 9 февраля 2018 г.
Well ain’t this bizarre: A ghost #Subaru dealership in #Malta with brand new 1990 #Cars. Wow. #Automotive https://t.co/988OFrzWcX— Alp Beck (@Alphorizons) 9 февраля 2018 г.
