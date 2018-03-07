嵐の後、英海岸を覆う数千のヒトデの死体【動画・写真】

スプートニク日本
ヒトデのそばには嵐の犠牲者になった鳥やカニも横たわっていた。
https://t.co/JGeStHlO2R{— NewsITN (@NewsITN) 4 марта 2018 г.
2018/03/04
Thousands of dead starfish washed up on a British beach following the 'beast from the east' weather snap.
The spectacular scene in Ramsgate, Kent, was described as "like the armageddon" by wildlife enthusiast Lara Maiklem, 47,… pic.twitter.com/vb9bnTljik
英国で天気が悪いのは、「東からの獣」とも呼ばれる強力なシベリア寒気団が通過しているため。気象観測士によると、先週の気温は１９９１年以来の英国で最も寒い気温という記録を更新する可能性があるという。
