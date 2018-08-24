クリスティーズ、史上初のＡＩが描いた絵を出品へ　最低価格は１１０万円

スプートニク日本
その作品「エドモンド・ベラミーの肖像画」で、敵対的生成ネットワーク「Obvious」が作成。ＡＩは１４〜２０世紀の肖像画１万５千点を学習し、その後２つに分けた。ポピュラー・サイエンスニュースサイト「Futurism」が報じた。
絵は７０センチ四方のキャンバス地に印刷されたもので、１０月２３〜２５日に売却される。価格は１万ドル（約１１３万円）と評価された。
BOOM! The first auction of an artwork created by an artificial intelligence will be hold in New York by @christiesinc in October. The artwork presented is Edmond de Belamy, by Obvious… https://www.christies.com/features/A-collaboration-between-two-artists-one-human-one-a-machine-9332-1.aspx?sc_lang=en#FID-9332.. New York — October 23/25.. #Art #artwork #artworks #cryptoart #artcurator #artsy #arts #arty #instaart #contemporaryart #contemporarypainting #artificialintelligence #AIrtist #Artist #Painting #paint #painting #artgallery #newart #arts #aivision #aigeneration #curator #creation #newgeneration #artcurator #artgalerie #new #inspiration
関連ニュース
全てのコメント
新しいコメントを読む (0)