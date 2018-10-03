地球にドクロ型の小惑星が接近中【写真】

スプートニク日本
珍しい形の小惑星が発見されたのは２０１５年１０月３１日、地球のそばを通過した時だ。そのためこの小惑星は「ハロウィン小惑星」と名付けられた。
[Interresting News]— Spade/News (@Spade_News) 1 октября 2018 г.
An asteroid shaped like a grinning skull is set to pass by Earth on Nov. 11.
Asteroid 2015 TB145 was first discovered in 2015, when it zipped within 301,986 miles (486,000 kilometers) of Earth right on Halloween.
This is the picture of "Grinning Skull" pic.twitter.com/1YeGTjxccM
当時の最短距離は４８万６千キロで、数枚の写真撮影に成功した。写真からは、額、顎、軌道、眼窩および鼻腔に似たものが伺える。
研究者は、小惑星の形状は変化することもあるため、頭蓋骨の形が失われた可能性もあるとする。次回地球に接近するのは２０８２年以降とみられる。
