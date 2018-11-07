ＮＡＳＡ、宇宙から微笑むスマイルマークの写真公表【写真】

スプートニク日本
ロシアメディアは、「私たちのハッブル宇宙望遠鏡によって捉えられた、宇宙のこの部分の中にスマイルマークを見つけられますか？」との研究者らの言葉を引用している。
😉 Can you find the smiling face in this patch of space, captured by our @NASAHubble Space Telescope? The unprecedented resolution of Hubble's camera is high enough to locate and study regions of star formation — and see galaxies in all shapes, colors and sizes. Image Credit: ESA/Hubble & NASA; Acknowledgment: Judy Schmidt #space #astronomy #hubble #nasa #galaxies #facesinplaces #science #cosmos #galaxy #pictureoftheday #universe
このような効果を作り出したのは、２つの銀河及びそれらと見かけの上で隣り合っている銀河。このスマイルマークは銀河団「ＳＤＳＳ Ｊ０９５２＋３４３４」に位置している。同銀河団から地球までの距離については明確にされていない。
