ハッブル望遠鏡、最古の銀河を発見か【写真】

Astronomers used the @HubbleTelescope to photograph the globular star cluster #NGC6752. Hubble's sharp vision uncovered a never-before-seen dwarf galaxy (Bedin 1) located far behind the cluster's crowded stellar population. @NASA @esa @mediainaf https://t.co/rRozZ5l1Y9 pic.twitter.com/n3USfPnN0t