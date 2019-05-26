NASA、男女で月面着陸を計画

スプートニク日本
ＮＡＳＡは先週、計画実施のため追加資金１６億ドル（約１７４８億円）を投入すると発表した。
In one of the first steps of our #Moon2024 plans, we announced the selection of @Maxar Technologies to develop and launch the first element of our lunar Gateway, which will be the staging point to send @NASA_Astronauts to the Moon’s surface. Find out more: https://t.co/sFVWYbGTN1 pic.twitter.com/Y1MooHP5Q6— NASA (@NASA) 23 мая 2019 г.
We’re sending the 1st woman & next man to the Moon in 2024, but do you know about technology that will help us get there? Watch James Reuter of @NASA_Technology explain how a budget amendment enables us to do things quicker & more broadly than before: https://t.co/tgxnNFZvAg pic.twitter.com/fllzvNfaUJ— NASA (@NASA) 16 мая 2019 г.
アルテミスは、ギリシャ神話の女神で、５０年前の月面着陸計画の名前の由来となった「アポロ」の双子の姉妹。
ブライデンスタイン長官は、この歴史的ミッションが次世代の少女らに、宇宙産業で働く意欲を掻き立てることを願うと述べた。
ツイッターでは、この発表に多くの好意的な声が寄せられた。一方で、ＮＡＳＡのアルテミス計画が始まったばかりで、月面着陸機など多くの機器を開発する必要があることから、懐疑的な人も見られた。
