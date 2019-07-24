NASA発表　宇宙船オリオン完成

On Saturday, Vice President Mike Pence visited @NASAKennedy to celebrate the #Apollo50th Moon landing — and announce the completion of @NASA_Orion for the first Artemis lunar mission. READ MORE >> https://t.co/Ds0BVHUJkW pic.twitter.com/Cgoafms7FY— NASA_SLS (@NASA_SLS) July 22, 2019
オリオンによる有人飛行が行われるのは2回目の打ち上げからで、2022年に予定の「アルテミス2」ミッションでは宇宙飛行士は月軌道まで到達する。そしていよいよ人が月面に降り立ち、その後地球に帰還する「アルテミス3」ミッションは2024年に行われる段取りだ。
50 years ago, the Apollo program sent us to the Moon. Now, with the Space Launch System rocket and the Orion spacecraft, the Artemis program will enable a new era of space exploration — and a new generation of explorers. WE GO >> https://t.co/PmH9GI7LMK pic.twitter.com/FvjRMC7L6T— NASA_SLS (@NASA_SLS) July 23, 2019
オリオンにはクルーが3週間の活動を行うための十分な設備が実装されている。例えば12の大型エンジンにより自動ドッキングをすることも可能だ。NASAは、オリオンは月計画「アルテミス」だけでなく、将来、小惑星や火星への飛行にも運用可能だと考えている。
関連記事
全てのコメント
新しいコメントを読む (0)