世界最大のeSportsトーナメントが終了　優勝者には1500万ドル！

OG are the champions of The International 2019!



OG are the first two time and back to back TI champions



OG have now won the single largest esports prize of all time at over $15.5 Million, $3.1 Million per player



OG has now won $27M in two years playing Dota



OG is life #TI9 pic.twitter.com/dqMrlOGwj8