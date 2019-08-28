ハッブル宇宙望遠鏡　星の死のプロセスをとらえる

天文学者らははじめ、画像の左下の端と右上の端に２つの物体があることに気づいた。
#HubbleFriday Patches of this scene glow brightly as the remnant star emits energetic radiation that excites the gas within these regions, causing it to light up ✨ NGC2371/2 will continue to change over the next few thousand years: https://t.co/sZq0JA00XT pic.twitter.com/UywImN0Xh1— Hubble (@NASAHubble) August 23, 2019
この星雲は、ソーラーアナログが爆破した際に、その破片が宇宙にばらまかれて形成されたもの。その結果、高温になった星の残骸が写真の中央部に写っている。
学者らはこの「絵」の構成体はさらに数千年にわたって動き、そのあと、光を失っていくと推測している。
