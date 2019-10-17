NASA、女性宇宙飛行士2名による船外活動を計画

メイアさんによると、メイアさんとコックさんは地球にいる専門家が「バッテリーチャネルの1つを修理」するのを手伝う。
Gearing up for Friday’s spacewalk to help the ground teams repair one of the battery channels with @Astro_Christina.— Jessica Meir (@Astro_Jessica) October 16, 2019
. . . first spacesuit selfie, check!✔️
Photos will be much more spectacular once we pass through the hatch. Be sure to watch live: https://t.co/8ggAQFbzAh pic.twitter.com/oXUDnDvLLY
船外活動はNASAのサイトで中継される。
メイアさんは16日に男性宇宙飛行士のアンドリュー・モーガンさんと給電システムを修理する予定だったが、NASAは計画を変更し、メイアさんのパートーナーにコックさんを指名した。
