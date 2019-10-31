ハッピー・ハロウィン！　ハッブル宇宙望遠鏡　宇宙で不気味な顔を撮影

2つの銀河が衝突した結果、その周りを数々の若い星が輪のように囲む形となった。NASAでは、これは非常に稀な現象だと強調している。衝突は地球から7億400万光年離れた所で起きたという。
Hubble has unveiled a spooky new image staring out from the depths of the cosmos just in time for #Halloween. The new image reveals the twin galaxies AM 2026-424 — a pair of interacting galaxies that may foreshadow our Milky Way’s own frightening fate: https://t.co/pys9nw1VdE pic.twitter.com/NbtR9ZfreY— Hubble (@NASAHubble) October 28, 2019
この2つの銀河は20億年後に融合し、新たな巨大銀河を形成すると予測されている。
